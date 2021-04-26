GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Americans Hockey team announced on Facebook that Matthew Maniglia will serve as assistant coach for the 2021-22 season. They also welcomed Emily Bauer to their scouting staff.
Assistant coach, scouting staff member announced for Great Falls Americans Hockey team
