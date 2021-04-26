Assistant coach, scouting staff member announced for Great Falls Americans Hockey team
Great Falls Americans Hockey Facebook

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Americans Hockey team announced on Facebook that Matthew Maniglia will serve as assistant coach for the 2021-22 season. They also welcomed Emily Bauer to their scouting staff.

Maniglia is a Brooklyn, New York native and served as the Americans goaltender coach for the 2020-21 season.
 
Bauer is from Wausau, Wisconsin and currently lives in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. She played four years of NCAA DIII hockey for UW-Eau Claire and is currently working with both UWEC men's and women's programs in sports information. She is also a public relations intern for the Chippewa Steel of the NAHL.
 
"I am very happy to have both Matthew and Emily on board for the 2021-22 season. Both are young and hungry in the profession and will do a good job for us," Coach Greg Sears said.

