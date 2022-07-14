UPDATE: JULY 14 AT 10:53 A.M.
At this time, AT&T customers are unable to call the Great Falls Police Department non-emergency line.
GFPD said via Facebook anyone with AT&T is asked to call 9-1-1 for both emergencies and non-emergencies.
Those with other network carriers are asked to continue using the non-emergency line, 406-727-7688.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The City of Great Falls is letting AT&T customers know they are not able to call the city's phone numbers.
The City of Great Falls said via Facebook customers using landlines, Verizon, Google and StraightTalk are not experiencing the issue.
Anyone who is an AT&T costumer trying to contact the city is asked to use a different phone or use the contact us or staff directory list to send the an email.
The City of Great Falls said anyone trying to troubleshoot the problem should get in touch with AT&T.
