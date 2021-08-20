AT Worship Temple gears up for annual 'Vacation Bible School & Backpack Giveaway' event

Great Falls- AT Worship Temple is back with its annual Vacation Bible School & Backpack Giveaway event, but this year they're adding a new twist.
This year the event is partnering with Alluvion Health to provide on-site covid vaccines and back-to-school vaccines.
While kids get a chance to enjoy some fun bible activities the next two nights, they'll also get a chance to take home some new supplies for the upcoming school year.
The event will be held tonight and tomorrow from 6-8PM in Parkdale Housing, and they're welcoming everyone with open arms".
“This is open for everyone, we want you to come out... young, old, we want you to come out and just enjoy and be a part of something that is special, that's going to be wonderful," said Youth Department President Tracy Williams.
This year AT Worship Temple is concluding the event with a special service and barbeque in the Parkdale park Sunday at 11:30AM.