UPDATE 7:19 PM-
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services updated that Dalynn Wagner has been located and is safe with family at this time.
BROWNING- Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services posted an attempt to locate for 14-year-old Dalynn Wagner.
Dalynn was last seen wearing a gray sweater and gray leggings according to BLES.
Dalynn has brown hair, brown eyes and is five feet two inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.
If you know Dalynn’s whereabouts you are asked to contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services at 406-338-4000.