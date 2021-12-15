Thomas RunningRabbit

BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services is trying to locate a 39-year-old man.

Thomas RunningRabbit was last seen wearing khaki pants, a black shirt, a gray coat and red and black shoes.

He is described as being six feet tall and weighing 190 pounds with brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of Thomas you are asked to please contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services at 406-338-4000.

