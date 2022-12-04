Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 5 PM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon MST Monday. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 5 PM Monday to 5 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility at times.

