BROWNING, Mont. - An attempt to locate was shared by Blackfeet law enforcement for a man last seen Friday.
Jess Rutherford III, also known as Jess, Lil Jess, Baby Jess, is 19 years old, five feet, eleven inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
He was last contacted on Dec. 2 and was last seen in front of Family Foods in a white four door car wearing a white/black shirt, blue jeans and camouflage muck boots.
According to Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, Jess has a tattoo on his left forearm.
If you know the whereabouts of Jess, you are asked to please contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement at (406)338-4000
