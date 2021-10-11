GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Montana officially recognizes Columbus Day over Indigenous Peoples Day, however official recognition to change the name has been brought in front of the legislature and shot down several times.
The idea of re-assigning this day has come up in at least the last three state legislative sessions.
In both 2017 and 2019 the bills to change the name of the day never made it to a final vote.
In the legislative session earlier this year (2021), one bill aimed to replace the day altogether while a second bill was introduced to establish Indigenous Peoples Day but not remove Columbus Day.
Neither bill made it out out of committee meetings.
State Senator Susan Webber of Browning introduced one of those bills.
"For Indigenous Peoples Day I think it's time. We've done this for three sessions. I think it's time we show the rest of the country that we are, that Montana is inclusive. That Montana, we have our values, and that everyone is celebrated for what they can provide to the good of the community," said Webber in a video clip from the 2021 legislative session.
Because Montana's legislature only meets every other year, we don't know yet if another bill will be brought forward in 2023.