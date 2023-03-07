UPDATE: March 7, 10:14 a.m.
The BB gun shooting towards a Lewistown elementary school playground during recess is still under investigation.
The two juvenile boys who were detained after allegedly shooting a BB gun towards the Garfield Elementary school playground Friday were released to their parents the date of the incident, according to a release from the Lewistown Police Department.
LPD's release said upon initial investigation at Garfield Elementary, police determined there needs to be more investigative steps before pressing criminal charges.
The Fergus County Attorney's Office will then review the investigation and make a charging decision.
LPD said they will not release further details until the attorney's office review.
LEWISTOWN, Mont. - Two minor boys have been detained for reportedly shooting a BB gun towards an elementary school playground where students were outside for recess.
Around 10:00 am Friday, the Lewistown Police Department received a report of an individual shooting a BB gun toward the Garfield Elementary School playground.
Students were brought inside, and the school was placed into a lockdown.
Law enforcement arrived on scene shortly after the report and quickly detained two minor boys.
According to the Lewistown Police Department, there is no threat to the community, and one minor injury to an adult has been reported from the incident at this time.
An investigation is ongoing.
