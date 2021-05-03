AUGUSTA, Mont. - Organizers announced the Eighty-fourth annual Augusta American Legion Rodeo is happening in 2021 after it was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event will take place June 25 through 27.

“Last year was the first time in history that the rodeo didn’t happen,” Chairman of the Augusta American Legion Rodeo Ben Arps said in a release. “This year, we can’t wait to welcome rodeo athletes, rodeo lovers and visitors back to our small Montana town.”

The rodeo activities include the following, according to the release from Lightning Bug Public Relations:

Friday, June 25 Lazy B Street Dance, with live music from SunsAh406; 8 p.m. – Midnight Raging Dragon Karaoke and DJ at Western Bar DJ Handsome Entertainment inside the Buckhorn Bar

Saturday, June 26 Wapiti Run: 10K run at 7:30 a.m.; 5K at 9 a.m.; and 1-mile run at 10:15 a.m. Parade at 2 p.m. (this year’s theme is Proud to be an American) Art show at Augusta Community Center throughout the day, with live auction at 6:30 p.m. Rodeo slack at 5 p.m. Music throughout downtown: Raging Dragon Karaoke and DJ at Western Bar; DJ Handsome Entertainment between Buckhorn Bar and Allen’s Manix Store

Sunday, June 27 Rodeo performance at 2 p.m. Music throughout downtown, including at Western Bar and Buckhorn Bar



Local businesses will be serving food and beverages during the weekend-long event--Wagons West Motel, RV Park & Restaurant and Lazy B Bar and Café will serve breakfast, Wagons West Motel, RV Park & Restaurant, Lazy B Bar and Café and the Buckhorn Bar will serve lunch and dinner and Allen’s Manix Store will serve tacos.

Tickets for the rodeo will go on sale the day of at the rodeo grounds. Buckhorn Bar, Western Bar and Augusta Service Station are selling ticket reservations--call the businesses directly to reserve tickets.