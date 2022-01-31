Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches, with up to 7 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph through this afternoon. * WHERE...Cascade and Meagher Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A lull in the snow is expected during the morning hours on Tuesday, with snow returning across the region by Tuesday afternoon as a re-enforcing cold front moves south and across the region. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&