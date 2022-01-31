The following is a Facebook post via Toole County Sheriff's Office:
SHELBY, Mont. - The Toole County Sheriff’s Office and Shelby Volunteer Fire Department are requesting assistance in a suspected arson case.
Around the hours of 6:00PM, on 1/30/2022, two structures caught fire east of Shelby off the N. Telstad Rd. This caused thousands of dollars of damage to equipment and property. Due to the circumstances and property the structures were on, it is believed the fires were maliciously started.
This is an ongoing investigation and is being investigated by TCSO and SVFD. If anyone in the public noticed suspicious behavior in the area of N. Telstad Rd and Highway 2, please contact TCSO or SVFD.
