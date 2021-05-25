GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Nearly three years after Tammy Goff went missing from Great Falls, her truck was found in the Missouri River with an unidentified body inside.

We were able to talk to the group, Adventures with Purpose, who is credited with finding her vehicle and what exactly it took.

The question everyone has been asking is, "how are they able to come and find Tammy's truck in four days when local law enforcement couldn't in nearly three years?"

Jared Leisek with the group says the reason is simple: equipment.

“We have better equipment and technology, and we know how to use it. And, you know, we, around the entire world, we have found more and solved more cold cases in the past 12-14 months than any other organization... And that is not throwing any law enforcement under the bus anywhere. It took us quite a while for us to understand our equipment and use it every single day," Leisek said.

He says Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter was one of their first points of contact.

Sheriff Slaughter along with other local law enforcement just made their job easier.

“He was just incredible to work with," Leisek said.

But what exactly went into finding Tammy?

A member of Tammy's family reached out to AWP in June/July of 2020 and that is when it first landed on their radar.

Some things ended up falling through so the never made it to Great Falls, Montana.

Fast forward to April 2021, Tammy's husband Bob reached out to Jared and his team for help.

“So Bob reached out to me and says, 'Hey, I’ve been watching your stuff and trying to learn how to use sonar. I am picking up some new sonar because I have not forgotten about my wife. I'm out there looking for her every chance I get,'" Leisek said.

Then, on May 10, 2021, Jared, Doug and Sam traveled to the Electric City from Oregon and Washington to help Tammy's husband.

“Bob had this map and he had cell phone pings on the map, he had where Sadie was seen, some different times she was seen. He had some hot spots where he had been out doing some sonar and where he would have liked us to start some of our searches," Leisek said.

They say the key to finding Tammy was her dog, Sadie.

“And that aha moment, on day four, morning, for us was that Sadie was actually seen on day one wet in the river pacing back and forth within a quarter mile stretch and so that's what took us back there," Leisek said.

When it comes to the $40,000 reward, Jared says the family told him that it was available but it wasn't why they came.

“We’re here free of charge for you and your family, should we receive your reward we will honor this so we can go help other families," Leisek said.

He says that money would go towards buying a new trailer and while it seems like a big chunk of money, it does go quick.

When asked how he feels about being able to give families much needed closure, he said it's like a super power not many people have.

"It put us in a position to be able to help these families, for no charge, and giving them the answers they have been looking for all these years," Leisek said.

AWP is releasing a four-part series on their YouTube channel next month about finding Tammy.

We have reached out to sheriff Slaughter again, but as of May 25, the body has not been identified.