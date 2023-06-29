News release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana
GREAT FALLS — A Babb man accused of assaulting his dating partner on three occasions within a year admitted to charges this week, U.S Attorney Jesse Laslovich said today.
Zachary James Cassidy, 33, pleaded guilty on June 28 to assault resulting in serious bodily injury and two counts of assault of a dating partner resulting in substantial injury. Cassidy faces a maximum of 10 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
In a plea agreement reached in the case, the parties agreed that a specific term of between 48 months and 72 months of imprisonment is appropriate.
Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided. The court will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. Sentencing was set for Nov. 30. Cassidy was detained pending further proceedings.
The government alleged in court documents that Cassidy and the victim, identified as Jane Doe, were in a romantic relationship between March 2022 and January 2023. During that time, Cassidy assaulted the victim on three separate occasions. In June 2022, Cassidy and the victim were at a bar in St. Mary when Cassidy became upset with Jane Doe. Cassidy physically assaulted the victim in the bar and dragged her outside using a chokehold. Cassidy continued assaulting Jane Doe in the parking lot, dragged her to a truck and drove to his residence, where he continued the assault. Jane Doe woke up on a couch, was alone and could not move. When found, she had to be carried to a car. Jane Doe sought medical attention the next day for multiple injuries and returned to the hospital a month later for follow up. In August, Cassidy assaulted Jane Doe at his residence. When a friend sought to intervene, Cassidy kicked the friend in the back and pushed her head into a truck. Cassidy told the friend she was trespassing and that he was going to shoot her. That night, a friend went to check on Jane Doe and tried to take the victim with her, but Cassidy wouldn’t let her. Eventually, Jane Doe’s family members came to get her and took her to the hospital for treatment of injuries. A third assault occurred on Jan. 9 as Cassidy and Jane Doe were traveling from Doe’s family residence toward Babb. Cassidy started getting mad at Jane Doe and his truck ultimately got stuck in the snow. Cassidy assaulted Jane Doe, who refused to get out of the truck. A neighbor witnessed the assault and called law enforcement.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kalah A. Paisley is prosecuting the case. The FBI, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services and Glacier County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the U.S. Border Patrol, conducted the investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.