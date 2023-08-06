GREAT FALLS, Mont. - While you’re getting supplies and scheduled put together for the first day of school, you might want to make room for the Back To School Clinic.
The annual Back To School Clinic will be Wednesday, August 9, from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm in the Four Seasons Arena at the Montana ExpoPark.
Students can get their sports physical and caught up on immunizations needed for the school year through the clinic hosted by the Cascade City-County Health Department (CCHD) and Great Falls Clinic Hospital.
CCHD will be providing various immunizations for children and adolescents, including:
- Measles
- Mumps
- Rubella
- Pertussis (whooping cough)
- Diphtheria
- Meningitis
- Tetanus
- Varicella (chicken pox)
- Human papilloma virus (HPV)
- Hepatitis A
- Hepatitis B
All immunizations will be billed to your insurance provider. If you do not have insurance and cannot pay out-of-pocket, the costs are covered by Care Van. No one will be turned away for inability to pay.
You are asked to bring an insurance card, if you have one, and a photo ID. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
“Getting your family caught up on any overdue immunizations isn’t just needed to attend public school, it is vital to prevent the resurgence of dangerous illnesses once considered eradicated,” said Abigail Hill, Cascade County Health Officer. “We are excited to be able to partner with the Great Falls Clinic and Care Van each year to provide shots and physicals in one convenient location, and we hope all parents in the community will take advantage of it.”
CCHD says lines are typically the longest at the beginning of the event, and that the Four Seasons Arena concession stand will be open during the clinic.
If you are unable to attend the clinic, all immunizations are also available by appointment (406-454-6950) at the CCHD facility during normal business hours.
CCHD will also be holding flu immunization clinics throughout September and October, beginning with a drive-through clinic on September 20 and a walk-in clinic September 27. Local businesses may contact CCHD to arrange for on-site flu immunizations for staff.
