GREAT FALLS - It’s one of the most important items for students heading to school this year and families in great falls are getting the opportunity to get it free of charge.
They started the event yesterday with 600 backpacks and today there will be another opportunity starting right here at great falls high.
It’s the annual backpack give away being done by the little shell tribe in partnership with GFPS and several other organizations. The goal is to help families who need a little extra help by supplying backpacks and a care bag with two face masks, hand sanitizer, and Kleenex. Families don’t have to sign up or call ahead it is completely free and first come first serve. The little shell tribe is also providing sage and sweetgrass to people who come to help share a piece of their culture with the families they are interacting with. To help meet this year’s needs a local high schooler stepped up to the plate and helped get 1000 masks and 100 face shields donated to this event.
“I was getting bored around the house during the coronavirus so I thought what better way than to step up and help my native community so I decided to help them out,” said Eliot Latray, Sophomore Great Falls High School
If you arrive and no more items are available organizers will take your info and work with you to make sure you and your family’s needs are met.