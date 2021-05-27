GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Firepit season is fast approaching and it's important to keep rules and safety in mind if you live in Great Falls.

If you're looking to spend time around the fire pit in your backyard with friends and family, Great Falls Fire Rescue wants you to keep some things in mind.

"They have to be bought from a store - they can not be a homemade fire pit that a homeowner puts together," said Fire Marshal Mike McIntosh.

All fire pits need to be 15 feet away from any combustibles, such as a wood fence or your house.

You'll also want to make sure you have an extinguishing source within 10 feet of your fire pit.

Fire pits in Great Falls are only allowed to burn firewood or charcoal.

"You can not burn garbage, tree branches, leaves, any of those things, dimensional lumber, any of those things are not allowed to be burned in the fire pit, just firewood," said McIntosh.

GFFR says talking to your neighbors also goes a long way, because even if you have an approved fire pit, if they get called they do have to ask you to put it out.

"Go talk to your neighbors before you light that fire pit and let them know what you're doing and see if they have any concerns upfront. If you do that, it seems to go a long way, and then we don't run into potential issues where we have to come out and be the bad guy and ask you to put it out when you're sitting around with your family enjoying a nice evening," said McIntosh.

Now if you do have a fire, McIntosh wants to remind everyone when you put out your fire to make sure it's cold to the touch and there are not hidden embers smoldering underneath.

For more information on the rules and safety of backyard fire pits in the Electric City, click here.