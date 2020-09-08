A mother who is accused of beating 5-year-old Antonio Renova last November has been denied bail for a second time.
According to Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki, Judge Best denied Stephanie Byington's bail reduction request Tuesday morning.
Racki says she submitted the request because she was concerned about the spread of COVID 19 in the Cascade County Detention Center where she is being held. He adds she has refused testing so far.
Friday Jesse Slaughter announced there are 81 active cases of Cornavirus at the Cascade County Detention Center.
Byington is one of 3 suspects in the beating death of Antonio Renova in 2019.
Emilio Renova, Stephanie Byington and Racso Birdtail were all charged in connection with the child’s death last year.
Byington was charged with deliberate homicide, criminal child endangerment, assault on a minor and endangering the welfare of children.
Emilio Renova was charged with deliberate homicide, criminal child endangerment, two counts of assault on a minor and endangering the welfare of children.
Racso Birdtail was charged with deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence.
All three are being held on a $500,000 bond at the Cascade County Detention Center.