GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The city is prepping to ring in the new year by bringing a classic tradition from New York to the heart of the Electric City.
You can now experience watching the ball drop on New Year’s Eve from the Times Square Building on Central Avenue.
This is the first event of its kind here and Tim Bass, the owner of the building and Bass Clef School of Music, organized the event to bring something a little different to downtown.
"In looking at the history of times square, obviously it brings up New York. So, we decided why don't we decided what it would take to do a ball drop," said Bass.
While you count down the minutes to midnight there will be food, music, a vendor market, even movies playing for the kids.
From 8:00 A.M. to 12:00 A.M., Kickboxing by Wolfpack & Premier Boxing will be happening inside the Times Square Atrium.
"This is for everybody in Great Falls and the surrounding areas. Even if you're not normally in this area, but you're here anyway - please come down," said Bass.
This is all to celebrate the holidays and the community.
"I was really amazed it's never been done considering this is the Times Square Building. It just seemed like a no-brainer to me personally. I thought it would be fun, something different, not everyone wants to go to bars. If they do, that's their prerogative. What's really cool is down central there are watering holes you can get some drinks at and still step outside and still be able to see the ball drop at midnight," said Bass.
Central Avenue is closed between 5th and 6th street.
The event is free and family-friendly.