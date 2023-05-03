GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As election results are rolling in around the state, Cascade County has not reported any results yet due to a reported malfunction at the polls.
The following is a release from the Cascade County Election Protection Committee:
"The Election Protection Committee has been inundated with messages from confused and frustrated voters. Since 7:00 am [Tuesday], voters have reported barriers to casting their ballots. Polls opened late, and voters at the Expo Park were turned away as [Cascade County Clerk and Recorder, Sandra] Merchant scrambled to conduct a poll election.
In a bizarre chain of events, it appears Merchant asked the Great Falls School District to take possession of the registers Monday evening. Merchant provided no context or instruction regarding the registers. She then asked the GFPS to bring the registers to the Expo Park this morning, after polls were scheduled to open and voters had already been turned away.
In addition to the chaos at the Expo Park, voters attempting to vote at the Annex found its doors locked and no staff in sight. For over a decade, this office remained open on election day with staff present to help voters, take ballots, and answer questions. Today, the office was seemingly empty, with no one answering phone calls and no drop box available. Merchant did not alert the press ahead-of-time that the Annex would be closed.
“This lack of access is unprecedented” Election Protection Committee member, Jasmine Taylor, stated in an interview, “Folks trying to vote before work weren’t able to do so. If they went to the annex on their lunch break, they found it locked. This isn’t public service, and it’s starting to look like outright voter suppression.”
Those concerns were echoed by Jane Weber, another Election Protection Committee Member. Weber said, “I’ve been at the Expo Park since 6:00 this morning. The confusion has been palpable. Voters this morning were frustrated, and Merchant appeared to have no answers.”
Poll watchers onsite also were provided misleading information. Julie Bass provided poll watchers an informational sheet which she said was created by Sandra Merchant. This lie was quickly dispelled as the sheet itself listed the personal cell phone number for former Clerk and Recorder, Rina Fontana Moore.
Election Day issues are compounded by the existing irregularities already reported by the Committee. School Board ballots did not have three blank write-in lines and voters have been provided varying and confusing information on this issue. Additionally, some voters have reported receiving duplicate ballots. The Election Protection Committee continues to monitor these irregularities and report concerns about Sandra Merchant’s ability to run free, fair, and trustworthy elections."
We have reached out to Merchant, but we have not received a response at this time.
