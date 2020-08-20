GREAT FALLS – Trumpets, flutes, and saxophones are all going to have one thing in common this year- they all are having to mask up in light of a new study done by the National Federation of State High School Associations.
Operation bell covers needs over one thousand of these coverings made and luckily the process to make one isn’t super complicated and does come with a couple of options. One for bigger instruments and one for smaller.
The study found that the air in spaces where instruments or vocalists are performing has a much higher growth rate for germs or other bacteria than a normal area.
The bell coverings will bring that number way down to help keep the music flowing and the students safe.
Without these measures in place band programs did face a potentially tough decision of not being able to use instruments at all this year.
“So these don’t need to be fancy we just need to have a lot of them very soon our first push is for our high school and middle school bands and then after that we will be getting them out to the elementary programs just as soon as they start-up in the first couple weeks of September,” said Dusty Molyneaux, Music and Arts Supervisor for GFPS.
The music department does have some of the materials needed so if you can’t get your own, you can call the department and schedule a time to pick up so you can help put these masks together.