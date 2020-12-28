GREAT FALLS, Mont. - For the first time ever, the Banff Film Festival World Tour is going virtual, which means people can now enjoy the films from the comfort of their own home.
The Great Falls Ski Patrol partnered with the Banff Centre and Creativity to make these outdoor films available to people all over the world.
In years past, films were submitted and then chosen to play at various theaters. This year, Banff put together their own films to make the virtual transition easier.
With people accessing these films whenever they want, organizers say they're beginning to see some good responses.
“So far it's looking pretty good. We've got a number of folks who've bought tickets, who have bought packages, and one of the advantages of this type of virtual setup is that anyone anywhere can buy these Banff Mountain Film Festival tickets. So, we're not restricted geographically because of this virtual setup,” Justin Grohs, past Director for Great Falls Ski Patrol said.
Programs can be rented out for up to 14 days and will be available until October of 2021.
This event also holds as a fundraiser for the Great Falls Ski Patrol and will help provide medical supplies.