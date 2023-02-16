GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Jeans... something everyone likes to wear, especially when they get to wear them at work.
For years, First Interstate Bank has been letting employee's pay to wear jeans on Friday's and that money is going back into the community.
Every year, employee's pay $10 a month to wear jeans on Friday's and at the end of the year, they pool all the money together to donate it to different non-profit organizations.
On top of the money raised, the First Interstate Bank Foundation does a 1 to 1 match, meaning whatever money they raise, they match - doubling the amount given to different non-profits.
"It's been a desire of the bank to be a community bank as well as support the community and different non-profits. I think we've given $77mil since 1990, just the whole bank through donations," said Kevin Eckhardt, relationship manager for First Interstate Bank.
This year there were 4 different non-profits that received $1,423.30 including Toby's House, Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center, Shop with a Sheriff, and Shop with a Cop.
