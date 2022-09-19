GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Starting this week, a portion of River's Edge Trail in Great Falls is going to be closed for a bank stabilization project.
The main purpose of this project is to protect an existing sanitary sewer main and then River's Edge Trail runs along that," said Jesse Patton, interim city engineer.
It's all in an effort to stabilize the bank along the Missouri River and it's a multi-phase project.
"There is an area of the bank that has been eroding and falling into the bank for many years," said Patton.
The work area is taking place between 4th Avenue Northeast to the 10th Street Bridge, just south of Calumet.
"So, it appears that this area we're talking about along the river is losing about 1-2 feet of land each year. It's just slumping off into the river," said Patton.
The first phase of the project will install bank stabilization measures along 813 feet of the north riverbank to provide protection for pedestrian path and the sewer line, reduce erosion and safety hazards, and reduce sediment deposition into the river.
"We're going to rip it out, but in some gabion baskets baskets, vegetate it, stabilize, protect it," said Patton.
In 2016, the project was estimated to cost $530,333; however, a contract was awarded to Winkler Excavating for $581,700.
Patton says the Parks and Recreation Department along with the Public Works Utility Division have agreed to split the difference between the original budget and the awarded contract.
"The Cost to us is absolutely minimal. I appreciate the fact that you and Steve have worked out a way to share those costs, etc. This is the beginning of a necessary project," said Mayor Bob Kelly in a city commission meeting.
Patton says construction equipment will be moving in this week with the project officially starting next week; the project is to be completed within 60 days of the start date and Patton says phase one should be done by Thanksgiving.
