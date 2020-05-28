GREAT FALLS- Graduating high school seniors and their families are invited to find their senior portrait on Central Avenue on Friday, May 29.
The Great Falls Business Improvement District is having new banners created that celebrate our local high schools’ graduating Class of 2020.
The banners will showcase their senior photos and will be installed on Central Avenue Friday.
Our local high schools’ graduation ceremonies are this weekend, and you can watch them live on our Facebook, on our website here, or on SWX over the air on channel 5.3 and on Spectrum channel 199.