GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A barbecue that was left on started a house fire in Great Falls Wednesday night.
Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) crews were called out at 11:47 pm for a house on fire on 41st St. S.
Everyone inside the home was reported out before crews arrived on scene at 11:55 pm.
On scene, crews found the back of the house was on fire and fire had burned through the roof.
The fire was under control at 12:18 am and crews kept it from spreading to other homes and structures.
Significant fire and smoke damage was caused throughout the house. No injuries were reported.
GFFR says the cause of the fire was found to be a natural gas barbecue that was left on and unattended.
“GFFR wants to ensure everyone has a safe and happy grilling/smoking season. With that, GFFR would like to remind everyone to use proper safety precautions when using barbecues, hibachis, and smokers.”
