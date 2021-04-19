UPDATE: APRIL 19 AT 11:22 AM
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The cause of Sunday's basement fire at an apartment complex in Great Falls was determined accidental, the Great Falls Fire Rescue said Monday.
According to a release from GFFR, firefighters found and handled the fire, located at the Leland Apartments at 718 First Avenue N., apartments within 30 minutes after responding.
Twenty-five to 30 building residents were displaced and a city bus responded to help them gout of weather. The Salvation Army assisted displaced residents and first responders with services and the Red Cross provided short-term shelter.
No injuries were reported in the fire.
GFFR said the building owner is working with authorities to make the building conditions livable so residents can come back to their homes.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Roughly 30 residents are displaced after a fire started in the basement of an apartment building on the corner of 7th St. 1st Ave N.
Three Great Falls Fire Rescue trucks were on scene with one blocking the road along with a Great Falls Police Patrol vehicle.
Great Falls Fire Rescue tells us the fire started around 5:00 pm Sunday in the basement.
The American Red Cross is offering shelter and a place to stay if needed for residents of the building as utilities to the building have been turned off for the night.
People are asked to avoid the area to give crews room to operate safely.
At this time the cause of the fire is unknown and investigators will begin work Saturday night.
Multi-alarm working structure fire near 1st Ave N and 7th St N... please avoid the area to allow crews to work safely...Posted by Great Falls Fire Rescue on Sunday, April 18, 2021