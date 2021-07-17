Great Falls- After a successful first year Bass Clef School of Music and Fine Arts is coming back with their second silent art auction, and this year they're coming bigger than before.
Last year the art program displayed 30 art pieces but this year they're auctioning off more than 70 art pieces.
Bass Clef School of Music and Fine Arts opened up the general art program 5 years ago and gives kids the chance to dive into their creative talents, as well as learn about the history of art.
The program works with big artists like Gary Goza and Hunter Fisher, which gives the kids an even better experience.
Marcy Kilpatrick has been the director of art for the last two years and she says her favorite part is helping these kids develop their skills.
"Getting to interact with the kids and getting to inspire their creativity. Getting them to actually feel like they can express themselves more in art and be that kind of artist that someone is going to recognize, and someone is going to look at and go "wow that's amazing, I really like that", and being able to just listen to them and listen to why they want to do art and be part of that," Kilpatrick.
Although the event is still in its early stages, Kilpatrick says the feedback from the community has been outstanding.
"They've actually been even more generous this year. They’re donating art supplies, they're donating pieces of art for one hundred percent of the proceeds to go to the art program, it's wonderful."
The 4-week summer program is available every Saturday from 2 pm-3:30 pm, and the full program will begin in September.
Half of the proceeds will go directly to the students and the other half will go to the program to help provide more supply in the future.