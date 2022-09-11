GREAT FALLS, Mont. - “Bat Night” at Giant Springs State Park is back for a second year to raise awareness about the need for bat conservation and showcase Montana’s amazing bats.
“Bats are vital to the health of Montana’s ecosystems, are the only mammals capable of true flight, are hard-working pollinators, great pest control, and are just plain cool!” Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wrote.
Starting at 4:00 pm, participants can navigate through a story walk and partake in a migration obstacle course in the grassy areas of Giant Springs.
A bat-themed scavenger hunt will be set up along parts of the River’s Edge Trail along with a craft station to make a bat bookmark.
FWP says there is something for everybody with prizes and treats for participants.
Activities and crafts are designed for children ages 5 – 12, but everyone is welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.