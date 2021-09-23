GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Cascade City-County Health Department confirmed that a bat found in the county tested positive for rabies on Sept. 17.
Though rabies is a fatal disease, preventative treatment is nearly 100% successful.
You are advised to follow these tips to prevent and appropriately respond to a rabies exposure:
- Do not feed or handle wild animals, especially bats. Bats and skunks are the most likely carriers of the rabies virus in Montana and should be avoided. Bats are especially concerning because their teeth are so small that a bite may not be noticeable, and people are sometimes bitten in their sleep without knowing it.
- Avoid animal bites from domestic animals. Do not approach unfamiliar animals, and always request the owner’s permission before petting an animal.
- Do not attempt to help sick or injured wildlife.
- Vaccinate your pets against rabies. Rabies vaccinations are required by law, and all dogs and cats should have a current rabies certificate. Cats are especially susceptible to rabies.
- Bat-proof your house. Put screens on all windows, doors and chimneys to prevent bat entry.
- Visit https://www.cascadecountymt.gov/313/Rabies-Prevention for information on how to safely catch a bat in your home.
- Know what to do if there’s a bite. If someone is bitten by a domestic dog, cat, or ferret, the animal can be observed for signs of rabies, almost always avoiding the need for treatment. If an animal cannot be located, observed, or tested, a person may need to undergo a series of immunizations to prevent rabies. If you are bitten, call a healthcare provider or CCHD immediately.