Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow occurring. Total snow accumulations of up to 1 inch between the Highwood and Little Belt Mountains, and 2 to 4 inches in the Little Belt Mountains. * WHERE...The portions of Meagher, Judith Basin and Cascade Counties including the Little Belt and Highwood Mountains and their immediate foothills. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery, icy, or snow-covered road conditions, especially over Kings Hill Pass. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&