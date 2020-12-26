TOWNSEND - The Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office says they lost one of their own Friday night after a courageous battle against cancer.
In a social media post, BCSO describes Badge #124 Tammy Allen as a part of their family, giving advice while lending an ear across her 18 year-long career after starting out as a dispatcher and detention officer in 2002.
Sheriff Wynn Meehan calls her one of his dearest friends, writing that he made the announcement, “with a broken and saddened heart.”
He asks the community to keep her husband and relatives in their thoughts and prayers at this time.