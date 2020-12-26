Tammy Allen

Badge #124 Tammy Allen, who passed away Friday night after 18 years at BCSO. Photo courtesy Broadwater County Sheriff's Office. 

TOWNSEND - The Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office says they lost one of their own Friday night after a courageous battle against cancer. 

In a social media post, BCSO describes Badge #124 Tammy Allen as a part of their family, giving advice while lending an ear across her 18 year-long career after starting out as a dispatcher and detention officer in 2002. 

Sheriff Wynn Meehan calls her one of his dearest friends, writing that he made the announcement, “with a broken and saddened heart.” 

He asks the community to keep her husband and relatives in their thoughts and prayers at this time.

BCSO Announcement Post

The post from Broadwater County Sheriff's Office's official Facebook page announcing Allen's passing. 

 

