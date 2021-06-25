Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE GALLATIN COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE HAS ISSUED A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR MONICA ROSE DOWNS. MONICA IS A 39 YEAR OLD, WHITE FEMALE, 5 FEET, 7 INCHES TALL, AND WEIGHS 105 POUNDS, WITH BLACK HAIR AND BROWN EYES. SHE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A WHITE TANK TOP, WITH BLACK AND WHITE YOGA PANTS, AND BLACK FLIP FLOPS. MONICA WAS TRAVELING THROUGH THE AREA FROM WASHINGTON STATE WITH HER BOYFRIEND. SHE WAS LAST SEEN NEAR BOZEMAN, ON I-90 AROUND MILE MARKER 321. MONICA AND HER BOYFRIEND WERE POSSIBLY ARGUING IN THE PULLOUT AREA AT THE TOP OF THE BOZEMAN PASS. MONICA HAS NOT BEEN SEEN OR HEARD FROM SINCE THE ARGUMENT. THERE IS A CONCERN FOR MONICAS SAFETY DUE TO SOME OF THE CIRCUMSTANCES SURROUNDING HER DISAPPEARANCE. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON MONICA DOWNS, PLEASE CONTACT THE GALLATIN COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE AT 406-582-2100 OR CALL 911.