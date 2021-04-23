GREAT FALLS, Mont. - You can take your dog on a guided hike and be trained in B.A.R.K. ranger principles at the First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park.
Those partaking in “Dog Days” at the state park will get doggie bags along with an official “BARK Ranger” bandana.
“As an official BARK Ranger, you will be equipped with the skills and information to be a safe and responsible dog owner on our public lands,” a release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says.
The hike will be on May 8 starting at 11:00 am.
Pre-registration is required and participation is limited to 10 dogs and their human companions. Dogs must be on a leash, up to date on vaccinations and friendly with other dogs and humans.
The cost for the program is $4 per person.
To register or for more information, call 866-2217 or email kylee.meyer@mt.gov.