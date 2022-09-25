GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As a part of Montana American Indian Heritage Day on Sept. 30, the First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park is hosting a beading workshop.
“Beadwork is one of the most admired and traditional Native American art forms and began as a way for Native Americans to express themselves artistically in a way that was also compatible with their nomadic lifestyle,” the park’s release said.
Ira and Kahly Henderson, enrolled members of the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians of Montana, will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to learn how to bead and make their own beaded key lanyard.
Advance registration is required with a limit 12 people for the class, which will take place from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm. There is a $15 fee per person for a beading kit, which is payable in cash only.
For more information and to register for the class, you can contact Alice Southworth at alice.southworth@mt.gov or (406) 866-2217.
