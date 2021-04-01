Black bear cubs

STOCK PHOTO

Choteau, Mont. - The City of Choteau received a report from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks of a sow bear and three cubs getting hazed west of the school Wednesday night.

The City of Choteau warned the community in a Facebook post to be aware of surrounding as this is the first sighting of the season in the Choteau area -- meaning they are out of hibernation.

Tags

News For You