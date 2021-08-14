Hiking Boots - WikiMedia

Photo credit: Chris Paul on Flikr

 WikiMedia

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - If the daytime temperatures are keeping you from getting out, you can join a guided night hike at Giant Springs State Park.

Hikers taking part in the activity can learn about animals and their unique adaptations to the dark.

It will feature activities along with a short hike to explore the different adaptations found in nocturnal animals and is suitable for all ages.

The free event will start at 8:30 pm on Friday, Aug. 20.

Attendance is limited, and pre-registration is required. If you are interested you can call the ranger station at 406-727-1212 to register.

Tags

News For You