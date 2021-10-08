CHINOOK, Mont. - The Montana Department of Livestock has confirmed the first case of bovine tuberculosis (TB) in decades in a Montana beef herd in Blane County.
According to the Montana Department of Livestock, the infected cow was identified by meat inspectors during a routine inspection at a Minnesota plant.
Identification collected from the infected cow at the time of slaughter linked it to a Blane County beef herd, and subsequent testing revealed additional animals infected with TB.
At this time the herd has been placed under quarantine.
A full epidemiological investigation has been launched to evaluate the extent of the disease and to mitigate further spread.
Efforts include testing adjacent herds and herds that have shipped animals into or received animals from the source herd.
“We are working closely with the herd owner, United States Department of Agriculture, tribal, and wildlife officials on next steps,” said State Veterinarian Marty Zaluski. “The purpose of the investigation is to determine if other herds or wildlife are involved, and if possible, to determine the source of disease introduction.”
TB affected herds have limited options, including whole herd depopulation, or extended quarantine while the herd is tested repeatedly.
Herds subject to whole herd depopulation are reimbursed, or indemnified, by the federal government based upon assessment of the animals’ value.
Test negative animals from depopulated herds are able to go through slaughter channels in order to salvage the meat of the animal.
The Montana Department of Livestock says although TB is a zoonotic disease capable of infecting people, it is not a food safety threat thanks to a robust meat inspection program and the pasteurization of milk for retail sale.
Consumption of infected raw, unpasteurized, milk, however, is a documented route of transmission to people.