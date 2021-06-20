CASCADE COUNTY, Mont. - Like countless other small towns, the novel Coronavirus kept Belt from hosting its biggest event of the year. Now, they’re welcoming back a Father’s Day tradition as they host their annual rodeo yet again.

After 2020, a rainy morning and cloudy skies weren’t enough to damper fans and performers from hitting up the rodeo grounds nearby.

Over 2,000 people made some noise, cheering on cowboys and cowgirls from all over.

“It’s just a nice, clean family rodeo,” said Russel Say, who’s watched the rodeo for over 20 years. “It’s good for the town, puts it on the map.”

In the stands nearby, local Announcer Jeff Marn gave commentary on the action, while cracking the occasional joke. “[I’ve been] rodeo announcing for about 10 years now, right after I ended my bull riding career,” he tells Montana Right Now.

While he usually travels around in his line of work, Sunday’s events allow him to announce in a town where he was born and raised. “To be able to enjoy it with my family right here in my hometown, right before going to the next rodeo, is pretty special,” he said.

For Marn, it’s his way of giving back to a tight-knit community. “We all strive to see each other do better, and I think that’s a great part, that’s what makes America good,” he said.

Plus, Marn says bringing in folks for a good show helps boost local businesses, as everyone heads into the second half of 2021.

“We bring upwards of $5 - $6,000 you know, so all the businesses thrive this weekend,” he said.

As Marn travels to other events this summer, he says he looks forward to seeing old and new faces again.