NEIHART, Mont. - With temperatures rising and snow melting in the mountains, spring flooding is a risk for central Montana as water levels rise in our local rivers and creeks.
That includes Belt Creek; Belt Creek starts just outside of Great Falls along the Missouri River and goes all the way to Showdown Montana and throughout the last week, water levels in Belt Creek have been rising.
"It has definitely been a lot more water than we've seen in a long time," said Charley Willett, a Neihart resident.
Over the weekend (May 5 & 6, 2023), minor flooding was seen around Belt Creek near Neihart and Monarch, Montana.
The National Weather Service saying it reached over 7ft on Saturday, May 6.
"It was really starting to pour down the streets and our culverts were getting clogged up and they were having to maintenance those ongoing to keep it flowing. And we had a big, like a river, going down the side of the highway for about a week," said Willett.
While this isn't like your typical flooding with trees and logs floating in the water or bridges getting wiped out, the water in Belt Creek is still moving extremely fast and it's important to be safe around the waters edge.
"You want to stay like five feet away from the bank of it because you don't know if the creek has come through and carved out underneath you and you could basically fall into it," said Willett.
Things to keep in mind, as you go higher in the mountains, the snow hasn't completely melted, so more runoff is bound to happen.
And if you see flooded roadways, don't drive through them, always turn around and report them to local law enforcement.
