CASCADE COUNTY - A small town is getting its own resident deputy after talking with the sheriff’s department since at least June 2019.
With a green light from the Cascade County Commission last Fall, CCSO chose Deputy Logan Livingston for the role after an ‘intensive’ selection process.
After joining the sheriff’s office in 2018, Deputy Livingston will soon get the chance to better serve this town of about 500 people. It’s a community he says he’s always felt excitement for.
“This community is a part of an area I’ve been assigned to for roughly two years now, and I’ve really enjoyed this community,” he said.
According to Belt’s city clerk, the town has gone without their own officers for a decade, after doing so became ‘economically unfeasible,’ with an estimated cost of over $100,000.
As a result, it can take CCSO anywhere between two seconds to 30 minutes to respond to calls and incidents, but this program aims at cutting down that time.
“The community will have somebody to directly reach out to if they have any questions or concerns, and I believe those questions and concerns could be addressed a lot quicker that way,” the deputy said.
As he prepares for moving, he says he’s looking forward to working with the town’s residents. “[The] people create kind of a culture here. They really care about their town and I’m excited to be a part of that,” he said.
For now, Deputy Livingston’s waiting on Belt to finalize the housing process, before becoming a proper member of the community. Depending on how things go, he and his wife will likely move there within the next month.