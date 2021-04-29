BELT, Mont. - An 11th grader at Beht High School has been announced as the written winner of the 2021 Poetry Ourselves Competition.
Brady L. Drummond won the competition for her original poem, “Wheatgrass.”
Drummond was also Montana’s 2021 Poetry Out Loud champion and will also compete in the Poetry Out Loud national semifinals this Sunday, May 2, 2021.
“It is truly inspirational to hear the thoughts, experiences, feelings, and ideas of Poetry Out Loud participants in their own voice, their own words, demonstrating that poetry can be both intimate and ubiquitous,” said Amy Stolls, director of Literary Arts at the National Endowment for the Arts. “Congratulations to this year’s Poetry Ourselves winners.”
All 55 Poetry Out Loud state and jurisdictional champions will compete in the Poetry Out Loud national semifinals, webcast Sunday, May 2, 2021, beginning at 12:00 pm Eastern Time.
You can watch the webcast on the National Endowment for the Arts website here.
The top nine students will move on to the national finals, which will be webcast on May 27, 2021, and include the announcement of the 2021 national champion, who will receive a grand prize of $20,000 according to the National Endowment for the Arts.