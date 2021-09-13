GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A Belt man who admitted to trafficking meth in Cascade County was sentenced Monday.
According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), the government alleged in court documents that Lance Winslow Stoddard had been trafficking large amounts of meth in the community from around 2016 to June 2020.
Individuals reported that Stoddard had drug sources in Las Vegas and California, and in September of 2019, agents learned Stoddard was traveling to Las Vegas to buy three pounds of meth.
A controlled purchase of meth from Stoddard was conducted by law enforcement in October 2019.
During an arrest of Stoddard in December 2019, law enforcement searched his car and found baggies with powder residue and two firearms the DOJ reported.
On May 26, Stoddard plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth.
Lance Winslow Stoddard has been sentenced to 38 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Stoddard was also ordered to pay a $10,000 money judgment and to forfeit firearms.