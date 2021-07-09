MONARCH, Mont. - Montana Right Now's in Fire Mode Friday as crews continue tackling three wildfires north of White Sulphur Springs.
While the Iron Mountain Fire is less than an acre in size, the Balsingers and Ellis fires have burned a combined 170 acres, prompting pre-evacuation warnings for Belt Park nearby. While there's a considerable gap between them, a spokesperson with the Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest Service (HLCNFS) tells MRN state and local crews are tackling all three at once in what they're calling the 'Divide Complex.'
While you couldn't smell any smoke in the middle of Belt Park Road, you could see some floating west of the neighborhood, part of it visually blocked by green hills around it.
So far, firefighters are dropping buckets off water with helicopters in an effort to put out the flames, according to LCNFS.
While homeowners nearby don't need to leave just yet, Cascade County Disaster & Emergency Services is asking everyone to stand by.
“Keep your neighbors informed, keep your family informed," said Cascade County DES Director Brad Call. "If you don’t know it for a fact, don’t spread the information. That can lead to misinformation… Check reliable sources, be vigilant for anything that’s going to come down the road, come down the pipe and be prepared.”
There are trail closures for all National Forest System trails and roads as of the writing of this article, including parts from the Taylor Hills trailhead on the Divide Road to the Belt Park Connector, according to a Friday evening release from HLCNF. These include trails #304, #305, #315, #3344 and #343. The entire stretch of the Old Divide Road #253 is closed.
There's no official cause for any of these fires for now, but agencies stationed in White Sulphur say investigations are underway. With high fire danger in the area, Call is asking everyone to mind anything that can possibly spark a flame.
You can visit the following sites for the latest updates on these fires as they come in:
- Ellis Fire: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7625/
- Balsinger Fire: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7624/
You may also follow HLCNF on