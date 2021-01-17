Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST MONDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches above 4000 feet, with 6 to 12 inches above 6000 feet. Isolated higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph at times. * WHERE...Meagher, Judith Basin, Fergus and Cascade. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Tree or branch damage is possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&