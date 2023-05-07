BELT, Mont. - Belt Rural Fire District says Belt Creek and other waterways are dangerous to be around.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for eastern parts of Cascade County.
Belt Creek near Monarch is reported to have peaked around 7 feet recently.
“Remember if water is flooding a roadway turn around and find another route to make it safely to your destination. With rain in the forecast and lots of snow still up in the mountains continue to be aware when you're anywhere close to waterways,” Belt Rural Fire District warned.
The National Weather Service is also calling for a risk of excessive rainfall on Thursday.
