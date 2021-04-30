CASCADE COUNTY, Mont. - After 16 years of poem competitions through ‘Poetry Out Loud,’ Montana got its first ever national win in any category thanks to a student from belt. With that under her belt, she plans on continuing her competitive streak in the art form.

11th Grader Brady Drummond, who goes to Belt High School, says she expresses her love for writing and the outdoors through poetry, bringing both to the national scene.

After growing up around books, Brady got into poetry as a freshman, writing whatever came to mind. “It kinda sounds cheesy but it’s really free and open, and you can write about anything you want,” she said.

For her, competing in ‘Poetry Ourselves’ was a chance to highlight her rodeo roots through ‘Wheatgrass,’ an original poem on horses and their sense of community

“It’s full of details like... tranquility that you can find with all those horses and how they live amongst each other,” said Brady.

Her piece won her the spot for best written work, something Brady’s Teacher Jeff Ross said he’s excited about.

“I’m thrilled that her voice is recognized. Brady is a very good writer, she has an excellent ear for music and poetry.”

Following her win, the 11th grader then practiced constantly for POL’s upcoming semi-finals on May 2, recording different takes as she memorized three entire poems.

“It was definitely stressful, but it was nice knowing that I was able to make mistakes if I had to and fix it and just do the best I could in that competition,” she said.

Ross tells Montana Right Now he didn’t agree with POL’s competitive approach at first, worried it’d create an unproductive atmosphere. However, that changed after he saw more enthusiasm for it from his students when they started three years ago.

“Students love it, they love the competition. It became more of a celebration [of poetry] than a competition, that’s how I like to look at it,” he said.

As Brady waits eagerly for the announcement this weekend, her teacher encourages poetry as a platform for growth, even if it can feel intimidating early on.

“When they see their work on the whiteboard and receive that positive reinforcement from that, [their perception] absolutely changes for them,” said Ross. “It’s, ‘Wow, did I mean to do that?’ Of course they did.”

You can join the Belt community at their local theater (58 Castner St.) as they stream Brady’s recital Sunday around 4:00 pm. If you can’t make it, you can also stream it online.

If she wins in the semi-finals, Brady gets a chance at winning $20,000 as a national finalist, competing against two others with more recordings before a winner’s announced in the final round on May 27.

Brady tells MRN she’d use the prize money towards college if she makes it out on top, with her eyes set on studying business down the road.

“It’s always been something I enjoyed, working with numbers and other people and creating plans and everything,” she said. “It’s just something that really intrigues me, and I think I could enjoy doing it for the rest of my life.

With that said, she doesn’t plan on stopping her writing anytime soon, as she continues pursuing it as a hobby and seeing where it takes her.