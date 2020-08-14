GREAT FALLS- Ben McKinley likes to put a smile on people’s faces, and that’s exactly what he did for students at Great Falls College-Montana State University who were in jeopardy of not graduating in time after the dental facility closed from mid-March through May because of the pandemic.
“With the COVID-19 deal, we couldn’t hold our labs anymore because of aerosols out of the mouth,” said Ben McKinley, facilities worker at GFC.
“This would have extended the clinic operations to 11 hours a day four days a week and most of the didactic coursework would have occurred on Friday,” said Julie Barnwell, dental hygiene program director.
Dental hygiene and dental assisting students were behind in their clinical hours.
Gary Smart, director of facilities services at GFC, said he and McKinley worked together and looked at the regulations.
“We had recommendations from the city, but that only allowed us to open a few of our ops and our students would never get through the program on time,” said Ben.
So, Ben started researching combat and pop-up hospitals and came up with a plan.
“That’s where we came up with the plastic, sealing each chair in individually. We were able to open the entire clinic and get all of our students through and hold testing their certifications and licenses,” said Ben.
Ben added the most difficult part of this task was the lighting.
“Each pod has their chair lights obviously, but has to have an overhead light too so they can see what they’re doing,” Ben said.
Second-year hygiene students were able to finish on time, and first-year students were able to stay on track to graduate thanks to Ben.
“It’s the join of being a maintenance worker, I guess. I feel real good, especially talking with students who came to do their testing, they were really excited to get it done,” said Ben.
Ben also said students from other states have been able to take advantage of their dental clinic as well.
GFC does take precautionary measures as patients come in, including temperature checks and they have to wear masks until they are seen.