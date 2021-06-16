Benefis brings covid-19 vaccines to Voyagers fans

GREAT FALLS- A special day at Centene stadium as the Great Falls Voyagers are now providing covid-19 vaccines for all fans.

Typically on a game night, Centene would be offering an ‘all you can drink’ deal, or a free meal for the kids but today the stadium offered the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer shot for all fans.

Along with getting a good view of the game, Benefis employees were also able to provide some vaccine shots for a few fans, and those fans were gifted with a free ticket to the game.

One man says this idea could benefit both organizations in a special way.

"I think it's going to help bring people in so that not only you get a shot and protect the community, but at the same time exposure for the voyagers, exposure for benefits. I think it's awesome for what's going on around here. I think Great Falls is growing and I hope this is the beginning of a lot of good things," said Tyler Brown.

Benefis says shots may even be offered at more Voyagers games this week.