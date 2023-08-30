GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Benefis Health System in Great Falls is celebrating the class of 2041 with patients in their NICU.
Wednesday was the first day of school for Great Falls Public Schools students in the Electric City, and future students who won’t see a classroom for a few years were celebrated with some “first day of school” attire.
“When our tiniest heroes rock their “first day of school” attire in the NICU, you can’t help but smile! These future grads want to wish all the families and older kiddos a great first day of school!” Benefis wrote to their Facebook.
