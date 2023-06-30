FORT BENTON, Mont. - Benefits Health System has acquired the Missouri River Medical Center in Chouteau County.
In a release, Benefis said it has had a management agreement with the center since 2015 when the rural hospital slipped into the red.
President of Community Hospitals Louie King will continue to run the rural hospital, along with Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau.
The center is now being referred to as the Benefis Missouri River Medical Center, and employees at the center will become Benefis employees.
“I would like to thank the Missouri River Medical Center staff and providers for their dedication to providing quality healthcare to our small community over their many years of service,” King said. “These are exciting times for Fort Benton and the surrounding communities, and it has been an honor to be a part of this process.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.