Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THURSDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 6 INCHES, WITH THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS IN THE NORTH FACING SLOPES BETWEEN 4000 AND 6000 FEET. FOR THE WINTER STORM WATCH, HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 12 INCHES POSSIBLE. * WHERE...CASCADE, CHOUTEAU, JUDITH BASIN, FERGUS AND MEAGHER. * WHEN...FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, UNTIL 10 AM MDT THURSDAY. FOR THE WINTER STORM WATCH, FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT THROUGH TONIGHT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY THROUGH TONIGHT, ESPECIALLY ALONG THE INTERSTATE 15 AND MONTANA HIGHWAY 200 CORRIDORS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...AFTER A PERIOD OF RELATIVELY QUIET CONDITIONS FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING, ANOTHER STORM IS EXPECTED TO IMPACT THE NORTHERN ROCKIES FROM FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. && MOLDAN

