GREAT FALLS- Beds, the ICU and ventilators are extremely important during the pandemic and Benefis Health System is currently strained for resources as they are already over capacity for the number of patients they would normally care for.
If you look at the latest state hospital capacity report, Benefis had one ICU bed available. Of the 20 beds in use, 19 are filled with COVID-19 patients.
Kaci Husted, the VP of Business Development and Communications at Benefis Health Systems said while the state reporting is accurate, those numbers change constantly.
“It’s just hard to look at the situation on a spreadsheet when in reality there are so many variables and so many things that can move around and change to change our status at any given time," said Husted.
If there is a situation where someone needs an ICU bed, Husted said they will shift resources around to make sure everyone gets the best possible care.
Benefis Health wants to remind everyone to help stop the spread of COVID-19; wash your hands, social distance, and wear your mask.