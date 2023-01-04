GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Benefis Health System has officially welcomed the first baby of the new year.
According to a press release, as New Year's Eve fireworks began, Brianna Fisher went into labor.
“He’s going to think the fireworks are for him every year,” said her husband, Joseph, as they prepared for the arrival of Bowen Malachi Fisher.
When they arrived at the hospital early the next morning, Brianna and Joseph figured another baby had surely already arrived.
Benefis says another woman was in labor, but Brianna delivered first, and Bowen became the first baby born at Benefis Health System in 2023.
“I was hoping and praying he would not be born on Christmas. Once we got past Christmas, I said he can come any time,” said Brianna.
Bowen is his parents’ first child and Brianna’s thrilled parents’ first grandchild.
He also has excited, experienced grandparents in Pennsylvania.
He arrived on his due date, Sunday, Jan. 1, at 10:49 a.m. weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces and stretching 21 inches long.
Bowen carries Brianna’s maiden name, of Welsh heritage, and his middle name, Malachi, is Hebrew for “God’s messenger,” a meaning they appreciate.
Brianna is a teacher and Great Falls High School graduate and Joseph does construction.
